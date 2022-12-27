Intel Corporation [INTC] fell -49.34% so far this year. What now?

Intel Corporation [NASDAQ: INTC] jumped around 0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $26.09 at the close of the session, up 0.46%. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Media Alert: Intel Hosts 4th Gen Xeon Scalable and Max Series Launch.

On Jan. 10, Intel shows how 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable and Max Series drive impact for customers.

On Jan. 10, Intel will officially welcome to market the 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors and the Intel Xeon CPU Max Series, as well as the Intel Data Center GPU Max Series for high performance computing (HPC) and AI.

Intel Corporation stock is now -49.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. INTC Stock saw the intraday high of $26.19 and lowest of $25.6835 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 56.28, which means current price is +6.10% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 41.34M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 23576699 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Intel Corporation [INTC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $31.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Intel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Intel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on INTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corporation is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTC in the course of the last twelve months was 15.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has INTC stock performed recently?

Intel Corporation [INTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -12.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.45 for Intel Corporation [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 26.42 for the last single week of trading, and 36.19 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corporation [INTC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Intel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Intel Corporation [INTC]

There are presently around $65,871 million, or 62.50% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 361,644,210, which is approximately 1.074% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 338,822,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 billion in INTC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.7 billion in INTC stock with ownership of nearly 2.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,127 institutional holders increased their position in Intel Corporation [NASDAQ:INTC] by around 150,170,523 shares. Additionally, 1,465 investors decreased positions by around 197,549,352 shares, while 207 investors held positions by with 2,177,044,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,524,764,371 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,565,739 shares, while 310 institutional investors sold positions of 36,718,848 shares during the same period.