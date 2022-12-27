IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] Stock trading around $1.40 per share: What’s Next?

IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ: ICCM] price surged by 6.06 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on December 23, 2022 that IceCure Medical Ltd. Announces Closing of $14.5 Million Public Offering Priced At-The-Market Under Nasdaq Rules.

IceCure Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ICCM) (TASE: ICCM) (“IceCure” or the “Company”), developer of minimally-invasive cryoablation technology, the ProSense® System that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced the closing of its previously announced “best efforts” public offering of 8,787,880 shares of the Company’s ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules at a price to the public of $1.65 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering to the Company were approximately $14.5 million, before deducting placement agent fees, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses.

A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners acted as lead placement agent for the offering on a best efforts basis. Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as a co-placement agent for the offering.

A sum of 6068340 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.09M shares. IceCure Medical Ltd shares reached a high of $1.53 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.40.

The average equity rating for ICCM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IceCure Medical Ltd is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.37.

ICCM Stock Performance Analysis:

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.13. With this latest performance, ICCM shares gained by 30.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1531, while it was recorded at 1.5273 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6917 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IceCure Medical Ltd Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -234.99 and a Gross Margin at +53.04. IceCure Medical Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.13.

Return on Total Capital for ICCM is now -61.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.26. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.37. Additionally, ICCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] managed to generate an average of -$581,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.

IceCure Medical Ltd [ICCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 9.01% of ICCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICCM stocks are: BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ with ownership of 35,229, which is approximately 32.37% of the company’s market cap and around 71.33% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 20,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in ICCM stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $7000.0 in ICCM stock with ownership of nearly 93.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IceCure Medical Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 2 institutional holders increased their position in IceCure Medical Ltd [NASDAQ:ICCM] by around 11,115 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,184 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 45,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICCM stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 7,240 shares during the same period.