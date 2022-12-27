Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] Revenue clocked in at $28.50 billion, down -0.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] closed the trading session at $15.75 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $15.49, while the highest price level was $15.775. The company report on December 12, 2022 that It’s Out of This World: Aruba Unified Infrastructure Helps Power Walt Disney World® Resort’s Newest Star Wars Vacation Experience.

Award-Winning Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Delivers a Unique, Immersive Adventure Using Advanced Technologies.

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE: HPE), today announced that Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a two-night adventure at Walt Disney World® Resort is using Aruba technology to help deliver an entirely new vacation experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.13 percent and weekly performance of 0.70 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 31.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.61M shares, HPE reached to a volume of 8328628 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $18 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $16, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on HPE stock. On April 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 17 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 23.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

HPE stock trade performance evaluation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, HPE shares dropped by -0.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.04, while it was recorded at 15.68 for the last single week of trading, and 14.65 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.57%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,677 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,089,322, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,262,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.04 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.14 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 74,251,922 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 81,606,785 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 902,982,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,058,841,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,906,564 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 6,402,793 shares during the same period.