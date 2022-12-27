Goldman lifts Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] closed the trading session at $40.98 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $40.45, while the highest price level was $40.995. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Wells Fargo Enters into Agreement with CFPB to Resolve Multiple Issues.

CFPB is terminating 2016 consent order and providing clarity and a path forward for termination of 2018 consent order; recognizes recent acceleration of efforts.

Wells Fargo said today that it has reached a broad-reaching settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) resolving multiple matters, the majority of which have been outstanding for several years, related to automobile lending, consumer deposit accounts, and mortgage lending. Current leadership has made significant progress to transform Wells Fargo; in fact, the CFPB recognized that since 2020, the company has accelerated corrective actions and remediation, including to address the matters covered by today’s settlement. The required actions related to many of the matters described in the settlement are already substantially complete. The company is pleased to bring closure to these issues. As part of the settlement, Wells Fargo entered into a consent order, which lays out a path to termination after the company completes the remainder of the required actions. The company also agreed to pay a civil penalty of $1.7 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -14.59 percent and weekly performance of -0.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 18.86M shares, WFC reached to a volume of 10164122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on WFC stock. On January 12, 2022, analysts increased their price target for WFC shares from 50 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 96.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.47.

WFC stock trade performance evaluation

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.51. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.93, while it was recorded at 41.12 for the last single week of trading, and 44.29 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.99. Wells Fargo & Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 6.67%.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $114,856 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 326,822,162, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.17% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 263,137,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.78 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.35 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wells Fargo & Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 888 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 130,654,150 shares. Additionally, 903 investors decreased positions by around 102,193,638 shares, while 318 investors held positions by with 2,569,891,633 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,802,739,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,336,392 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 9,631,640 shares during the same period.