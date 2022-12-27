Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] Revenue clocked in at $1.54 billion, down -45.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FOXF] slipped around -0.09 points on Friday, while shares priced at $92.02 at the close of the session, down -0.10%. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Fox Factory invests $1 million in first year of Trail Trust.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

“As an industry leader, we believe it’s our responsibility to ensure that our playgrounds continue to exist for generations to come, and that the outdoor adventurers enjoying these playgrounds represent people of all ages, genders, races, backgrounds, and ability levels,” explains Jackie Martin, Fox Factory’s Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock is now -45.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FOXF Stock saw the intraday high of $93.35 and lowest of $91.21 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 171.80, which means current price is +32.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 229.77K shares, FOXF reached a trading volume of 284299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXF shares is $121.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $174 to $185, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on FOXF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Factory Holding Corp. is set at 3.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

How has FOXF stock performed recently?

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, FOXF shares dropped by -13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.56 for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.04, while it was recorded at 92.95 for the last single week of trading, and 90.87 for the last 200 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +32.73. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.40.

Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings analysis for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]

There are presently around $3,969 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,095,990, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,141,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.13 million in FOXF stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $359.96 million in FOXF stock with ownership of nearly -2.464% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fox Factory Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FOXF] by around 2,450,156 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 2,558,947 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 38,120,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,129,915 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXF stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,052 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 672,521 shares during the same period.