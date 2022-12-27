For U.S. Bancorp [USB], Analyst sees a rise to $47. What next?

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $0.35 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $43.285 during the day while it closed the day at $43.20. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Neighbors Cookies – Sweetening People’s Lives One Treat at a Time.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

U.S. Bank:

The holiday season often brings families together over plates of their favorite treats, baked cookies. It’s a ritual that many children learn by watching and helping their parents cut cookies from hand-rolled dough and decorating them with festive themes… a tradition that is passed down to the next generation.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also gained 2.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has inclined by 5.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.57% and lost -23.09% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $65.57 billion, with 1.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.53 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.67M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 6931047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $51.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $52 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 5.38.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, USB shares dropped by -2.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.66 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.11, while it was recorded at 42.53 for the last single week of trading, and 47.07 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.84. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.96.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 4.87%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $48,258 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,121,643, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,972,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in USB stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $3.36 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -35.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 803 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 71,596,371 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 81,932,176 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 963,556,248 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,117,084,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,375,574 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,656,289 shares during the same period.