For Cimpress plc [CMPR], Analyst sees a rise to $125. What next?

Cimpress plc [NASDAQ: CMPR] gained 5.45% or 1.4 points to close at $27.07 with a heavy trading volume of 105904 shares. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Cimpress Releases Inaugural ESG Report.

Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, focused on fiscal year 2022. The report describes Cimpress’ approach in evaluating ESG risks and opportunities as well as our actions and progress against commitments in key areas such as greenhouse gas emissions, responsible forestry, reducing and improving our plastics, support of our small- and medium-sized business customers, team member engagement, diversity, equity and inclusion, workforce safety, and risk management.

“Cimpress has a longstanding history of integrating ESG principles within our corporate decisions and operations,” said Robert Keane, Cimpress’ founder, chairman and chief executive officer. “The report reflects years of progress toward our ideals as we strive to build a transformational and enduring business institution that drives long-term value for all our constituents: customers, team members, long-term investors, and society. While I am proud of the work we have already done, I am even more excited for the innovation, dedication, opportunity and support we will provide in the years to come as we further progress toward our goals.”.

It opened the trading session at $25.64, the shares rose to $27.50 and dropped to $25.53, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CMPR points out that the company has recorded -34.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -50.39% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 146.22K shares, CMPR reached to a volume of 105904 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cimpress plc [CMPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMPR shares is $71.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMPR stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Cimpress plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Cimpress plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimpress plc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for CMPR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CMPR stock

Cimpress plc [CMPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.26. With this latest performance, CMPR shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.38 for Cimpress plc [CMPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.91, while it was recorded at 25.69 for the last single week of trading, and 38.50 for the last 200 days.

Cimpress plc [CMPR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cimpress plc [CMPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.11 and a Gross Margin at +46.42. Cimpress plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.88.

Cimpress plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Cimpress plc [CMPR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimpress plc go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cimpress plc [CMPR]

There are presently around $567 million, or 80.30% of CMPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMPR stocks are: PRESCOTT GENERAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 3,906,492, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,640,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.49 million in CMPR stocks shares; and SPRUCE HOUSE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $63.86 million in CMPR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cimpress plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Cimpress plc [NASDAQ:CMPR] by around 1,601,389 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 1,761,034 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,594,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,957,062 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMPR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 294,104 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 612,490 shares during the same period.