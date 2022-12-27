Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] is -93.42% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] loss -1.44% on the last trading session, reaching $0.35 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2022 that FF Global Partners LLC, Founding Shareholder and a Partnership of Former and Current Key Faraday Future Executives, Nominated Jie Sheng to the Faraday Future Board as an Independent Director.

Mr. Lee Liu has stepped down from the Faraday Future Board.

Mr. Jie Sheng, has been nominated as a new independent board member and a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and the Compensation Committee.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. represents 346.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $159.95 million with the latest information. FFIE stock price has been found in the range of $0.334 to $0.3831.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.58M shares, FFIE reached a trading volume of 25291524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on FFIE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for FFIE stock

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, FFIE shares gained by 7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4479, while it was recorded at 0.3550 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2649 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]

There are presently around $17 million, or 12.50% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,162,172, which is approximately 8.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,983,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.44 million in FFIE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.51 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 15.372% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 14,673,139 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 32,599,255 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 579,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,851,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,930,780 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 27,903,693 shares during the same period.