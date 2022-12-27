DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] Is Currently 22.03 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ: DBVT] gained 22.03% or 0.26 points to close at $1.44 with a heavy trading volume of 6708402 shares. The company report on December 23, 2022 that DBV Technologies Announces FDA Has Lifted Partial Clinical Hold on VITESSE Phase 3 Pivotal Trial.

Montrouge, France, December 23, 2022.

DBV Technologies Announces FDA Has Lifted Partial Clinical Hold on VITESSE Phase 3 Pivotal Trial .

It opened the trading session at $1.55, the shares rose to $1.55 and dropped to $1.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DBVT points out that the company has recorded -40.74% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 69.60K shares, DBVT reached to a volume of 6708402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBVT shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBVT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for DBV Technologies S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $6 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for DBV Technologies S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DBV Technologies S.A. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBVT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29.

Trading performance analysis for DBVT stock

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, DBVT shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBVT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4304, while it was recorded at 1.2260 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8086 for the last 200 days.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for DBVT is now -62.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.83. Additionally, DBVT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT] managed to generate an average of -$899,457 per employee.DBV Technologies S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBVT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBV Technologies S.A. go to 21.22%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DBV Technologies S.A. [DBVT]

There are presently around $50 million, or 23.30% of DBVT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBVT stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 14,614,264, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.23% of the total institutional ownership; FAIRMOUNT FUNDS MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 7,064,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.17 million in DBVT stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $5.36 million in DBVT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DBV Technologies S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in DBV Technologies S.A. [NASDAQ:DBVT] by around 9,409,673 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 10,272,974 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 14,861,117 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,543,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBVT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,077,258 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 10,073,451 shares during the same period.