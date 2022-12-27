Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] gained 1.75% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that CANOPY GROWTH TO RING NASDAQ OPENING BELL.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) today announced that Chief Executive Officer David Klein and other Canopy Growth team members will ring the Nasdaq opening bell on Monday, December 12, 2022.

“We are proud to be a Nasdaq-listed company, and our team is honored to be ringing the opening bell. This is an exciting time for Canopy Growth as we take important steps to realize our goal of building a leading North American cannabis company. We appreciate the continued support of all of our stakeholders as we take ambitious strides towards unleashing the power of cannabis,” said David Klein, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 393.71 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $917.35 million with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $2.22 to $2.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.21M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 7127046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.38. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -33.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.02 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.20, while it was recorded at 2.36 for the last single week of trading, and 4.06 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 8.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $178 million, or 12.08% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 19,738,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,963,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.55 million in CGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $23.84 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 26.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 36,095,337 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 9,337,581 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 31,157,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,590,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,881,629 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 2,437,386 shares during the same period.