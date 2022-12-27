Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] moved up 2.09: Why It’s Important

Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE: BBD] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.96 during the day while it closed the day at $2.93.

Banco Bradesco S.A. stock has also gained 13.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBD stock has declined by -20.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.78% and lost -4.70% year-on date.

The market cap for BBD stock reached $28.94 billion, with 5.32 billion shares outstanding and 5.32 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 42.84M shares, BBD reached a trading volume of 20340988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBD shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBD stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Banco Bradesco S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $3.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Bradesco S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Bradesco S.A. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

BBD stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.57. With this latest performance, BBD shares gained by 2.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 2.83 for the last single week of trading, and 3.58 for the last 200 days.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92. Banco Bradesco S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Bradesco S.A. go to 1.60%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. [BBD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,521 million, or 17.70% of BBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBD stocks are: ABRDN PLC with ownership of 83,171,523, which is approximately -7.875% of the company’s market cap and around 35.30% of the total institutional ownership; SPRUCEGROVE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 73,498,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.35 million in BBD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $167.26 million in BBD stock with ownership of nearly 3.521% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Bradesco S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Bradesco S.A. [NYSE:BBD] by around 94,932,728 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 104,578,164 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 660,917,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 860,428,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,635,520 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 9,569,423 shares during the same period.