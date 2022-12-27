Aterian Inc. [ATER] Is Currently -1.18 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -17.16%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Aterian Announces Strong Cyber Monday Sales.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue Range Now $47 Million To $55 Million.

Over the last 12 months, ATER stock dropped by -82.44%. The one-year Aterian Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.47. The average equity rating for ATER stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.13 million, with 80.87 million shares outstanding and 73.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ATER stock reached a trading volume of 379224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ATER Stock Performance Analysis:

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.16. With this latest performance, ATER shares dropped by -27.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.98 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0588, while it was recorded at 0.8408 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4158 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aterian Inc. Fundamentals:

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Aterian Inc. [ATER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 26.20% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,462,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.35 million in ATER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.2 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 15.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

41 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 8,845,372 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 1,879,884 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 10,459,589 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,184,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,442,533 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 439,176 shares during the same period.