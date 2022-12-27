Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] moved up 3.43: Why It’s Important

Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ: ARDX] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.41 at the close of the session, up 3.43%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Ardelyx, Inc. Reports Employment Inducement Grants.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced that on December 16, 2022, the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors granted 17 new non-executive employees options to purchase an aggregate of 271,735 shares of the company’s common stock, and an aggregate of 123,375 Restricted Stock Units (RSUs). Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $1.96 per share, which was the closing trading price of the company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock options and RSUs were granted as inducements material to each employee’s decision to enter into employment with Ardelyx, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option vests over four years, with 25% of the shares vesting on the first anniversary of the employee’s first date of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting monthly thereafter. Each RSU vests over four years, with 25% vesting on the first company designated quarterly RSU vest date following the first anniversary of the employee’s first day of employment, and the remaining 75% of shares vesting quarterly thereafter. Each stock option has a 10-year term, and each option and RSU is subject to the terms and conditions of the company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan and the award agreement covering the grant. .

Ardelyx Inc. stock is now 119.09% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ARDX Stock saw the intraday high of $2.4299 and lowest of $2.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.34, which means current price is +391.64% above from all time high which was touched on 12/23/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.64M shares, ARDX reached a trading volume of 8150635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARDX shares is $5.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARDX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Ardelyx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price from $7 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardelyx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on ARDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardelyx Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 48.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50.

How has ARDX stock performed recently?

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.96. With this latest performance, ARDX shares gained by 36.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 307.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 115.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.32 for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.66, while it was recorded at 2.09 for the last single week of trading, and 1.09 for the last 200 days.

Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1528.63 and a Gross Margin at +45.27. Ardelyx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1566.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -151.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.00.

Ardelyx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardelyx Inc. go to 30.00%.

Insider trade positions for Ardelyx Inc. [ARDX]

There are presently around $161 million, or 36.50% of ARDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARDX stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 14,858,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 8,253,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.89 million in ARDX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.85 million in ARDX stock with ownership of nearly 9.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardelyx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Ardelyx Inc. [NASDAQ:ARDX] by around 41,795,710 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 13,003,347 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 12,052,558 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,851,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARDX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 36,901,336 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,576 shares during the same period.