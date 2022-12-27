AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] Stock trading around $1.73 per share: What’s Next?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APE] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.73. The company report on December 22, 2022 that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces $110 Million Equity Capital Raise, a $100 Million Debt for Equity Exchange, and a Proposed Vote to Convert AMC Preferred Equity (“APE”) Units Into AMC Common Shares and Implement a Reverse Stock Split.

Raises $110 million of new equity capital through the sale of APE units to Antara Capital, LP (“Antara”) at a weighted average price of $0.660 per share. The APE closing price on the NYSE on December 21, 2022 was $0.685.

Reduces debt by $100 million principal amount of 2nd Lien Notes due 2026 currently held by Antara in exchange for approximately 91.0 million APE units. This $100 million principal debt reduction reduces annual interest expense by approximately $10 million.

The market cap for APE stock reached $2.27 billion, with 531.72 million shares outstanding and 531.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.21M shares, APE reached a trading volume of 146502453 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for APE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56.

APE stock trade performance evaluation

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 137.08.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4189, while it was recorded at 0.9924 for the last single week of trading.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [APE]: Insider Ownership positions

9 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APE] by around 328,046 shares. Additionally, 303 investors decreased positions by around 145,620,136 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 144,998,699 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 949,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,256 shares, while 299 institutional investors sold positions of 145,511,690 shares during the same period.