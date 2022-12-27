Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell -48.87% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $1.46 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $85.78 during the day while it closed the day at $85.25. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World’s First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs.

Yield Shares seek to provide investors with enhanced* monthly distributions from individual stocks of world-class companies.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also loss -2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has declined by -25.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.70% and lost -48.87% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $854.80 billion, with 10.19 billion shares outstanding and 9.20 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 79.93M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 57219316 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $139.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research dropped their target price from $150 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $155, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMZN stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMZN shares from 175 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.85.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, AMZN shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.40 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.92, while it was recorded at 85.18 for the last single week of trading, and 120.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.31 and a Gross Margin at +42.03. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.00.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 26.00%.

There are presently around $512,827 million, or 60.10% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 701,550,877, which is approximately 1.808% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 582,127,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.63 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $28.12 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 0.955% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 2,202 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 241,092,327 shares. Additionally, 1,637 investors decreased positions by around 178,249,166 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 5,596,226,470 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,015,567,963 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,034,605 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 10,882,251 shares during the same period.