Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] Stock trading around $64.52 per share: What’s Next?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] closed the trading session at $64.52 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.72, while the highest price level was $64.66. The company report on December 15, 2022 that AMD Awarded SEAL Sustainable Product Award.

AMD has received a 2022 SEAL Sustainable Product Award for innovative and impactful products “purpose-built” for a sustainable future in data centers. The SEAL Business Sustainability Awards honor leadership, innovation and commitment to sustainable business practices. Judged by a panel of sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) experts, the award to AMD recognizes the company’s ambitious goal and progress to deliver a 30x increase in energy efficiency for AMD processors and accelerators powering servers for High Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-training from 2020-2025.1

“AMD designs for energy efficient data center solutions and we are honored to receive this SEAL Sustainable Product award for our vision and achievements,” said Susan Moore, Corporate Vice President, Corporate Responsibility. “We embrace the role of advancing sustainable computing through leadership performance per watt and collaboration with our customers and partners.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -55.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.36 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.12 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 79.92M shares, AMD reached to a volume of 45890067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $90.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $75 to $95. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $100, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on AMD stock. On October 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AMD shares from 80 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

AMD stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -15.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.85, while it was recorded at 65.14 for the last single week of trading, and 84.35 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 14.79%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $71,144 million, or 70.70% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 134,531,861, which is approximately 0.663% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,687,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.25 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 1.195% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 838 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 100,655,452 shares. Additionally, 823 investors decreased positions by around 67,665,176 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 934,338,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,102,658,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 33,529,394 shares, while 201 institutional investors sold positions of 8,377,515 shares during the same period.