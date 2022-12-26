why Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $52.30

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZNTL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.13% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.72%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The 2022 Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Zentalis, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals’ entering into employment with Zentalis, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Over the last 12 months, ZNTL stock dropped by -78.23%. The one-year Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.05. The average equity rating for ZNTL stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.08 billion, with 56.81 million shares outstanding and 52.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 516.86K shares, ZNTL stock reached a trading volume of 383064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZNTL shares is $52.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZNTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ZNTL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.22 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16.

ZNTL Stock Performance Analysis:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.72. With this latest performance, ZNTL shares dropped by -13.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZNTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.81 for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.59, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.87.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZNTL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,072 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZNTL stocks are: MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP with ownership of 9,199,973, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,569,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $138.37 million in ZNTL stocks shares; and AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $77.2 million in ZNTL stock with ownership of nearly 17.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 71 institutional holders increased their position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZNTL] by around 7,975,380 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,331,831 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 43,316,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,623,759 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZNTL stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,107,044 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,533,065 shares during the same period.