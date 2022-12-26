why VMware Inc. [VMW] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $139.52

VMware Inc. [NYSE: VMW] closed the trading session at $121.42 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $120.83, while the highest price level was $121.585. The company report on December 19, 2022 that VMware Named a Leader in Virtual Client Computing and European End User Experience Management IDC MarketScape Vendor Assessments.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in two recent IDC MarketScape reports on virtual client computing and end user experience management across both strategies and capabilities.

IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Virtual Client Computing 2022-2023 Vendor Assessment (doc #US49857422, December 2022).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.78 percent and weekly performance of -0.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.73 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 980.37K shares, VMW reached to a volume of 287399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VMware Inc. [VMW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMW shares is $139.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for VMware Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $160 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for VMware Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $175 to $167, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VMW stock. On February 25, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VMW shares from 148 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VMware Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMW in the course of the last twelve months was 15.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

VMW stock trade performance evaluation

VMware Inc. [VMW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.28. With this latest performance, VMW shares gained by 1.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for VMware Inc. [VMW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.93, while it was recorded at 121.25 for the last single week of trading, and 114.56 for the last 200 days.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VMware Inc. [VMW] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.58 and a Gross Margin at +81.60. VMware Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 44.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.31.

VMware Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VMware Inc. [VMW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMware Inc. go to 10.84%.

VMware Inc. [VMW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,696 million, or 49.10% of VMW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMW stocks are: SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. with ownership of 42,050,818, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 27,268,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in VMW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.74 billion in VMW stock with ownership of nearly 8.33% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VMware Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in VMware Inc. [NYSE:VMW] by around 15,351,407 shares. Additionally, 395 investors decreased positions by around 16,177,285 shares, while 224 investors held positions by with 163,629,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 195,158,568 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMW stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,280,995 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,068,417 shares during the same period.