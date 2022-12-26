why Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.00

Orion Office REIT Inc. [NYSE: ONL] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $8.76 at the close of the session, down -0.11%. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Orion Office REIT Inc.® Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– Total Revenues of $51.8 million -.

– Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders of $(53.0) million, or $(0.94) Per Share -.

Orion Office REIT Inc. stock is now -53.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ONL Stock saw the intraday high of $8.925 and lowest of $8.70 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.18, which means current price is +4.16% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 409.41K shares, ONL reached a trading volume of 387017 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ONL shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ONL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Orion Office REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orion Office REIT Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for ONL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.72.

How has ONL stock performed recently?

Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.35. With this latest performance, ONL shares dropped by -6.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.00 for Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.21, while it was recorded at 8.78 for the last single week of trading, and 11.22 for the last 200 days.

Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.29 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. Orion Office REIT Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.55.

Insider trade positions for Orion Office REIT Inc. [ONL]

There are presently around $399 million, or 81.30% of ONL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,394,474, which is approximately -3.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,920,872 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.63 million in ONL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $31.03 million in ONL stock with ownership of nearly -1.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orion Office REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Orion Office REIT Inc. [NYSE:ONL] by around 4,868,828 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 6,402,230 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 34,261,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,532,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONL stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,442 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,069,562 shares during the same period.