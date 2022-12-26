why Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.50

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE: XPRO] price surged by 2.72 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Expro Strengthens North Sea Position With Integrated Well Intervention and Integrity Contract for Apache.

Energy services provider, Expro (NYSE: XPRO), has announced a new $50 million contract with North Sea operator Apache Corporation on its Beryl and Forties assets.

A sum of 287911 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 584.77K shares. Expro Group Holdings N.V. shares reached a high of $17.085 and dropped to a low of $16.49 until finishing in the latest session at $17.01.

The one-year XPRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.77. The average equity rating for XPRO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XPRO shares is $19.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XPRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expro Group Holdings N.V. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for XPRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47.

XPRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.83. With this latest performance, XPRO shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XPRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.69 for Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.26, while it was recorded at 16.37 for the last single week of trading, and 14.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Expro Group Holdings N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.86 and a Gross Margin at +0.09. Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.63.

Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. [XPRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,629 million, or 84.70% of XPRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XPRO stocks are: OAK HILL ADVISORS LP with ownership of 29,311,090, which is approximately 0.681% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,872,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.96 million in XPRO stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $140.77 million in XPRO stock with ownership of nearly 2337656.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expro Group Holdings N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Expro Group Holdings N.V. [NYSE:XPRO] by around 15,973,643 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,638,347 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 70,161,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,773,620 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XPRO stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,270,894 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 5,230,258 shares during the same period.