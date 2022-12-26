why EPR Properties [EPR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $45.12

EPR Properties [NYSE: EPR] surged by $0.81 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $38.40 during the day while it closed the day at $38.31. The company report on December 15, 2022 that EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.275 per common share is payable January 17, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.30 per common share.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:.

EPR Properties stock has also loss -4.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EPR stock has inclined by 6.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.55% and lost -19.33% year-on date.

The market cap for EPR stock reached $2.81 billion, with 75.02 million shares outstanding and 73.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 522.42K shares, EPR reached a trading volume of 525916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EPR Properties [EPR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPR shares is $45.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for EPR Properties shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2022, representing the official price target for EPR Properties stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $62, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on EPR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EPR Properties is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.87.

EPR stock trade performance evaluation

EPR Properties [EPR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, EPR shares dropped by -5.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for EPR Properties [EPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.43, while it was recorded at 38.70 for the last single week of trading, and 46.28 for the last 200 days.

EPR Properties [EPR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EPR Properties [EPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.64 and a Gross Margin at +57.69. EPR Properties’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EPR Properties [EPR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPR Properties go to 7.00%.

EPR Properties [EPR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,283 million, or 80.90% of EPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,272,904, which is approximately 0.469% of the company’s market cap and around 1.57% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,507,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $402.54 million in EPR stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $225.14 million in EPR stock with ownership of nearly 4.122% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EPR Properties stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in EPR Properties [NYSE:EPR] by around 6,646,493 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 6,031,197 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 46,907,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,585,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPR stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,227,953 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,050 shares during the same period.