why Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $65.64

Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE: EHC] gained 0.61% on the last trading session, reaching $59.30 price per share at the time. The company report on November 21, 2022 that Encompass Health announces plans to build a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Encompass Health Corp. (NYSE: EHC) today announced it plans to build a freestanding, 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida. The hospital will be located at the southwest corner of Williamson Boulevard and Strickland Range Road.

Complementing local acute care services, the future hospital will serve patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries, including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions. In addition to 24‑hour nursing care, this hospital will offer physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care will be provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians.

Encompass Health Corporation represents 99.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.88 billion with the latest information. EHC stock price has been found in the range of $58.51 to $59.33.

If compared to the average trading volume of 702.69K shares, EHC reached a trading volume of 389242 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EHC shares is $65.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EHC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Encompass Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $95 to $107. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Encompass Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $96, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on EHC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Encompass Health Corporation is set at 1.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for EHC stock

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.86. With this latest performance, EHC shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.48 for Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.08, while it was recorded at 58.50 for the last single week of trading, and 57.12 for the last 200 days.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Encompass Health Corporation [EHC] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.75 and a Gross Margin at +19.60. Encompass Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Encompass Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Encompass Health Corporation go to 13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Encompass Health Corporation [EHC]

There are presently around $5,778 million, or 96.72% of EHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EHC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,746,412, which is approximately 0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,653,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.43 million in EHC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $457.1 million in EHC stock with ownership of nearly -5.4% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Encompass Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 162 institutional holders increased their position in Encompass Health Corporation [NYSE:EHC] by around 12,766,996 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 9,049,373 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 75,616,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,433,192 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EHC stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,129,931 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,082,474 shares during the same period.