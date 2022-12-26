why Celestica Inc. [CLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $13.25

Celestica Inc. [NYSE: CLS] gained 0.18% or 0.02 points to close at $10.86 with a heavy trading volume of 108123 shares. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Celestica Announces TSX Acceptance of Normal Course Issuer Bid.

Under the Bid, the Company may, and intends to, repurchase on the open market, at its discretion during the period commencing on December 13, 2022 and ending on the earlier of December 12, 2023 and the completion of purchases under the Bid, up to 8,776,134 subordinate voting shares, representing approximately 8.5% of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares and approximately 10.0% of the “public float” (within the meaning of the rules of the TSX), subject to the normal terms and limitations of such bids. Under the TSX rules, the average daily trading volume of the subordinate voting shares on the TSX during the six months ended November 30, 2022 was approximately 178,199 and, accordingly, daily purchases on the TSX pursuant to the Bid will be limited to 44,549 subordinate voting shares, other than purchases made pursuant to the block purchase exception. The actual number of subordinate voting shares which may be purchased pursuant to the Bid and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the management of the Company, subject to applicable law and the rules of the TSX. In accordance with the TSX rules, the maximum number of subordinate voting shares which may be repurchased for cancellation under the Bid will be reduced by the number of subordinate voting shares purchased by non-independent brokers for delivery pursuant to stock-based compensation plans.

It opened the trading session at $10.81, the shares rose to $10.91 and dropped to $10.72, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLS points out that the company has recorded 5.54% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -32.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 436.32K shares, CLS reached to a volume of 108123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celestica Inc. [CLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $13.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Celestica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Celestica Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $12.50, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on CLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 7.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CLS stock

Celestica Inc. [CLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.54. With this latest performance, CLS shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.34 for Celestica Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.77, while it was recorded at 10.91 for the last single week of trading, and 10.57 for the last 200 days.

Celestica Inc. [CLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Celestica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Celestica Inc. [CLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica Inc. go to 23.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Celestica Inc. [CLS]

There are presently around $764 million, or 84.80% of CLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 13,813,110, which is approximately 5.075% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,872,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.63 million in CLS stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $54.01 million in CLS stock with ownership of nearly 1.418% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Celestica Inc. [NYSE:CLS] by around 5,453,053 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 5,658,250 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 59,200,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,311,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLS stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,782,265 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,509 shares during the same period.