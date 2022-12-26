why Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ: BGFV] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -0.66 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.09. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation Announces Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results.

EPS of $0.29 for FY 2022 Third Quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 535194 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stands at 3.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.97%.

The market cap for BGFV stock reached $202.98 million, with 21.59 million shares outstanding and 21.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 321.97K shares, BGFV reached a trading volume of 535194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BGFV shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BGFV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2017, representing the official price target for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $16.50 to $18, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on BGFV stock. On October 06, 2016, analysts increased their price target for BGFV shares from 10 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGFV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

How has BGFV stock performed recently?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.64. With this latest performance, BGFV shares dropped by -28.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGFV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.32 for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.81, while it was recorded at 9.27 for the last single week of trading, and 12.82 for the last 200 days.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.65 and a Gross Margin at +37.76. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.04.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGFV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation go to -6.54%.

Insider trade positions for Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [BGFV]

There are presently around $93 million, or 47.30% of BGFV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGFV stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,361,003, which is approximately -3.013% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,066,642 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.7 million in BGFV stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $8.3 million in BGFV stock with ownership of nearly -1.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation [NASDAQ:BGFV] by around 1,260,247 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 1,505,307 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 7,457,716 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,223,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGFV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 333,864 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 724,047 shares during the same period.