Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] stock Upgrade by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $50

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE: HCC] price plunged by -2.56 percent to reach at -$0.95. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Warrior Met Coal Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Achieves quarterly Net Income of $98.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $171.6 million.

A sum of 289893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 651.51K shares. Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares reached a high of $37.35 and dropped to a low of $36.13 until finishing in the latest session at $36.23.

The one-year HCC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.71. The average equity rating for HCC stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCC shares is $43.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Warrior Met Coal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $45 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Warrior Met Coal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $50, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HCC stock. On December 16, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HCC shares from 26 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Warrior Met Coal Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HCC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.72 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

HCC Stock Performance Analysis:

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.32. With this latest performance, HCC shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.23 for Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.95, while it was recorded at 36.06 for the last single week of trading, and 33.88 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Warrior Met Coal Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.14 and a Gross Margin at +31.59. Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.88.

Warrior Met Coal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Warrior Met Coal Inc. [HCC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,843 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,023,009, which is approximately 0.917% of the company’s market cap and around 1.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,992,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $253.35 million in HCC stocks shares; and KGH LTD, currently with $88.6 million in HCC stock with ownership of nearly 35.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Warrior Met Coal Inc. [NYSE:HCC] by around 7,940,528 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 6,166,987 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 36,754,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,861,589 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCC stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,388 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,697,805 shares during the same period.