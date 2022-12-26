Wall Street Analyst Resumed AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. What else is Wall St. saying

AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ: ALVR] price plunged by -7.52 percent to reach at -$0.41. The company report on December 10, 2022 that AlloVir Announces Positive Final Results in Phase 2 Posoleucel Multi-Virus Prevention Study In Oral Presentation at the 64th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition.

23 of 26 (88%) patients remained free of clinically significant infections caused by any of six common viruses that posoleucel targets through the Week 14 primary endpoint.

3 of 26 (12%) patients had clinically significant infections despite 22 of 26 (85%) patients reactivating one or more of six potentially devastating viruses.

A sum of 286590 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 286.03K shares. AlloVir Inc. shares reached a high of $5.4108 and dropped to a low of $4.92 until finishing in the latest session at $5.04.

The one-year ALVR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.8. The average equity rating for ALVR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALVR shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALVR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for AlloVir Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 24, 2020, representing the official price target for AlloVir Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on ALVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AlloVir Inc. is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.62.

ALVR Stock Performance Analysis:

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.74. With this latest performance, ALVR shares dropped by -32.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.25 for AlloVir Inc. [ALVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.31, while it was recorded at 5.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AlloVir Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.31.

AlloVir Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.10 and a Current Ratio set at 13.10.

AlloVir Inc. [ALVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $188 million, or 40.40% of ALVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALVR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,285,836, which is approximately 1.363% of the company’s market cap and around 21.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 5,577,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.11 million in ALVR stocks shares; and ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $24.81 million in ALVR stock with ownership of nearly 78.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AlloVir Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in AlloVir Inc. [NASDAQ:ALVR] by around 9,885,301 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 813,080 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 26,535,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,233,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALVR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,530 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 362,559 shares during the same period.