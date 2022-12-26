Wall Street Analyst Initiated The ODP Corporation [ODP]. What else is Wall St. saying

The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ: ODP] gained 1.06% or 0.48 points to close at $45.74 with a heavy trading volume of 291714 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Office Depot Helps Last-Minute Shoppers with Thousands of Deals and Quick Delivery and Pickup Options This Holiday Season.

Office Depot, a leading omnichannel retailer dedicated to helping its small business, home office and education clients live more productive and organized lives through innovative products and services, is offering thousands of deals on everything from office desks and chairs, laptops, and monitors to planners, calendars, paper and more. With quick and convenient shopping and delivery options, including an industry-leading 20-minute in-store and curbside pickup service, Office Depot is helping clients finish the year strong and prepare for the new year.

Whether shopping for gifts, setting up workspaces, or restocking classrooms for the new year, now’s the time to save big. Find instant savings on top brands, deals of the day, 2023 desk pad calendars starting at $5, and thousands of chairs on sale during Office Depot’s holiday chair event, now through the end of the year. And with the holidays being the peak season for shipping, Office Depot offers products and services to help clients with their packing and shipping needs. Now through December 24, clients can get 20% off FedEx Express®, FedEx Ground®, and FedEx® international shipping at Office Depot and OfficeMax stores.

It opened the trading session at $45.29, the shares rose to $45.86 and dropped to $44.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ODP points out that the company has recorded 47.50% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -58.54% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 457.65K shares, ODP reached to a volume of 291714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The ODP Corporation [ODP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODP shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for The ODP Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $23 to $43. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The ODP Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on ODP stock. On August 20, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ODP shares from 2 to 1.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The ODP Corporation is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for ODP stock

The ODP Corporation [ODP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.41. With this latest performance, ODP shares dropped by -2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.92 for The ODP Corporation [ODP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.67, while it was recorded at 45.41 for the last single week of trading, and 39.86 for the last 200 days.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The ODP Corporation [ODP] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.60 and a Gross Margin at +21.90. The ODP Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.59.

The ODP Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The ODP Corporation [ODP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The ODP Corporation go to 12.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The ODP Corporation [ODP]

There are presently around $2,071 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,918,136, which is approximately -3.017% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $228.7 million in ODP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.07 million in ODP stock with ownership of nearly -0.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The ODP Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in The ODP Corporation [NASDAQ:ODP] by around 3,347,698 shares. Additionally, 109 investors decreased positions by around 3,832,990 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 38,090,696 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,271,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODP stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 948,155 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,729,811 shares during the same period.