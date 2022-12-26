Wall Street Analyst Initiated American Public Education Inc. [APEI]. What else is Wall St. saying

American Public Education Inc. [NASDAQ: APEI] loss -1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $12.77 price per share at the time. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Rasmussen University to Open New Campus in Topeka, Kansas.

Current campus will relocate, expand its footprint and feature state-of-the-art lab facilities.

Rasmussen University today announced the relocation and expansion of its campus in Topeka, Kansas. Construction is underway at the new location at 3712 Southwest Burlingame Road in south Topeka, conveniently located at the junction of I-470, I-335 and Highway 75, providing easy access for students throughout the region, including commuters from Wichita and Manhattan.

American Public Education Inc. represents 18.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $243.65 million with the latest information. APEI stock price has been found in the range of $12.65 to $12.91.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.52K shares, APEI reached a trading volume of 106225 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Public Education Inc. [APEI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APEI shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APEI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for American Public Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, William Blair raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 17, 2021, representing the official price target for American Public Education Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on APEI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Public Education Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for APEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for APEI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for APEI stock

American Public Education Inc. [APEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.06. With this latest performance, APEI shares dropped by -0.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.78 for American Public Education Inc. [APEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.82, while it was recorded at 12.82 for the last single week of trading, and 14.62 for the last 200 days.

American Public Education Inc. [APEI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Public Education Inc. [APEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.39 and a Gross Margin at +54.85. American Public Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14.

American Public Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

American Public Education Inc. [APEI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Public Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Public Education Inc. [APEI]

There are presently around $223 million, or 93.30% of APEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APEI stocks are: REDWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,852,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 1,842,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.52 million in APEI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $18.28 million in APEI stock with ownership of nearly -54.459% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Public Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 68 institutional holders increased their position in American Public Education Inc. [NASDAQ:APEI] by around 5,385,491 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 6,164,996 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,943,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,494,126 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APEI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,528,502 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,094,704 shares during the same period.