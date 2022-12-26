Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [NASDAQ: GLDD] gained 0.35% on the last trading session, reaching $5.74 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Great Lakes Provides an Update to Q4 2022.

Revenues and gross profit margins for fourth quarter 2022 are expected to be lower than previously anticipated. These results were impacted by the earlier than expected retirement of the Terrapin Island hopper dredge, significant weather delays on several projects in the northeast and some project production issues. Additionally, unexpected drydocking scope increases resulted in additional costs and delays for the hopper dredges Ellis Island and Padre Island. The Padre Island is now out of drydock and in operation and the Ellis Island is out of drydock and expected to be in operation before year end.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation represents 66.11 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $378.50 million with the latest information. GLDD stock price has been found in the range of $5.615 to $5.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 449.25K shares, GLDD reached a trading volume of 534734 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLDD shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6.50 to $5.50, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on GLDD stock. On November 04, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for GLDD shares from 8.50 to 6.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

Trading performance analysis for GLDD stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.68. With this latest performance, GLDD shares dropped by -17.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.90 for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.02, while it was recorded at 6.11 for the last single week of trading, and 10.94 for the last 200 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.64 and a Gross Margin at +21.20. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.82.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation go to -13.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [GLDD]

There are presently around $336 million, or 96.00% of GLDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,681,301, which is approximately 2.79% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 5,521,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.7 million in GLDD stocks shares; and JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, currently with $28.13 million in GLDD stock with ownership of nearly -4.051% of the company’s market capitalization.

78 institutional holders increased their position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation [NASDAQ:GLDD] by around 6,659,459 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,935,138 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 46,856,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,450,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLDD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,138,988 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,905 shares during the same period.