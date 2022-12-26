Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Constellium SE [CSTM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Constellium SE [NYSE: CSTM] gained 0.77% or 0.09 points to close at $11.75 with a heavy trading volume of 289407 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Constellium to lead £10m CirConAl project to develop lower carbon, lower cost recycled aluminium alloys with automakers and suppliers.

By designing, developing, prototyping, and testing aluminium automotive components at scale, the project is expected to demonstrate that high-strength alloys with high recycled content can meet or exceed OEM requirements, such as strength, crushability, durability, and other performance criteria. Together, the partners would also develop scrap sorting technologies to ensure that valuable metal is recycled into new automotive solutions rather than downcycled, preserving its value and contributing to a circular economy.

It opened the trading session at $11.62, the shares rose to $11.80 and dropped to $11.57, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSTM points out that the company has recorded -14.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -19.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, CSTM reached to a volume of 289407 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellium SE [CSTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSTM shares is $17.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSTM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellium SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Constellium SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on CSTM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellium SE is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSTM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for CSTM stock

Constellium SE [CSTM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.17. With this latest performance, CSTM shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.56 for Constellium SE [CSTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.77, while it was recorded at 11.70 for the last single week of trading, and 13.98 for the last 200 days.

Constellium SE [CSTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellium SE [CSTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.03 and a Gross Margin at +10.49. Constellium SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 355.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.89.

Constellium SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellium SE [CSTM]

There are presently around $1,566 million, or 94.80% of CSTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSTM stocks are: BPIFRANCE SA with ownership of 16,393,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 14,158,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $166.36 million in CSTM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $127.17 million in CSTM stock with ownership of nearly 2.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellium SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Constellium SE [NYSE:CSTM] by around 22,663,624 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 22,892,558 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 87,744,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,300,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSTM stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,122,666 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 949,071 shares during the same period.