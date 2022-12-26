Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Allegion plc [ALLE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Allegion plc [NYSE: ALLE] slipped around -0.15 points on Friday, while shares priced at $105.03 at the close of the session, down -0.14%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Allegion Board of Directors Elects Long-Standing Member Kirk S. Hachigian as Chairman.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The board of directors (“board”) of Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has elected Kirk S. Hachigian as its next chairman, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Hachigian has served as a member of the board since Allegion became a standalone company in 2013, and will succeed David D. Petratis, who is retiring from the role as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Currently, Hachigian serves as the board’s lead director – a position he’s held for the majority of his nine-year tenure. He also chairs the board’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, a role he will keep as chairman of the board.

Compared to the average trading volume of 715.25K shares, ALLE reached a trading volume of 390517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allegion plc [ALLE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALLE shares is $116.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALLE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allegion plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $157 to $147. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Allegion plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $146 to $134, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ALLE stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ALLE shares from 170 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegion plc is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALLE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALLE in the course of the last twelve months was 45.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has ALLE stock performed recently?

Allegion plc [ALLE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.13. With this latest performance, ALLE shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALLE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.83 for Allegion plc [ALLE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.24, while it was recorded at 105.20 for the last single week of trading, and 104.65 for the last 200 days.

Allegion plc [ALLE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegion plc [ALLE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.81 and a Gross Margin at +42.01. Allegion plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 60.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.78.

Allegion plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Allegion plc [ALLE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALLE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegion plc go to 9.50%.

Insider trade positions for Allegion plc [ALLE]

There are presently around $8,693 million, or 97.60% of ALLE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALLE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,487,317, which is approximately -0.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,446,502 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $782.11 million in ALLE stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $567.6 million in ALLE stock with ownership of nearly 0.011% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Allegion plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Allegion plc [NYSE:ALLE] by around 6,771,193 shares. Additionally, 237 investors decreased positions by around 5,478,980 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 70,517,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,767,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALLE stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,571 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 788,803 shares during the same period.