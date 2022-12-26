Viasat Inc. [VSAT] fell -28.74% so far this year. What now?

Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ: VSAT] jumped around 1.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $31.74 at the close of the session, up 3.29%. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Viasat’s Ka-band In-Flight Connectivity System Achieves STC on Gulfstream G450 Aircraft.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Operators can now benefit from Viasat’s fastest available download speeds to enable streaming, video conferencing, and productivity apps.

Viasat Inc. (Nasdaq: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved the company’s Ka-band In-flight Connectivity (IFC) solution for Gulfstream G450 aircraft, a large cabin jet often deployed on long-distance, international expeditions. With this supplemental type certificate (STC) awarded by the FAA, Viasat’s Ka-band connectivity system is now available on more than twenty platforms, including super mid-cabin through large cabin, long range business aircraft.

Viasat Inc. stock is now -28.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSAT Stock saw the intraday high of $31.78 and lowest of $30.39 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 52.72, which means current price is +25.06% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 572.30K shares, VSAT reached a trading volume of 289690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viasat Inc. [VSAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $54.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Viasat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $70 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Viasat Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $70 to $62, while Raymond James kept a Outperform rating on VSAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04.

How has VSAT stock performed recently?

Viasat Inc. [VSAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, VSAT shares dropped by -6.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.77 for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.66, while it was recorded at 30.96 for the last single week of trading, and 36.77 for the last 200 days.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viasat Inc. [VSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.56 and a Gross Margin at +29.37. Viasat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.26.

Viasat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat Inc. go to 24.60%.

Insider trade positions for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]

There are presently around $2,001 million, or 85.90% of VSAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VSAT stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 16,288,959, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,111,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.73 million in VSAT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $208.65 million in VSAT stock with ownership of nearly 2.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ:VSAT] by around 2,876,582 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 1,438,533 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 58,725,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,040,820 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VSAT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 538,591 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 837,870 shares during the same period.