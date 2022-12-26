Unisys Corporation [UIS] is -77.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unisys Corporation [NYSE: UIS] gained 0.88% on the last trading session, reaching $4.58 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Unisys Chief Audit Executive Lucia Wind Named Board Chair of COSO.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that Unisys Vice President of Internal Audit and Chief Audit Executive Lucia Wind has been named board chair of the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).

Wind will begin her three-year term on January 1 and as chair, she will lead COSO in fulfilling its mission of providing thought leadership that enhances internal control, enterprise risk management, governance and fraud deterrence.

Unisys Corporation represents 67.79 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $307.82 million with the latest information. UIS stock price has been found in the range of $4.41 to $4.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 815.50K shares, UIS reached a trading volume of 291727 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Unisys Corporation [UIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UIS shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Unisys Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $20 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Unisys Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on UIS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unisys Corporation is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for UIS in the course of the last twelve months was 9.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for UIS stock

Unisys Corporation [UIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.98. With this latest performance, UIS shares gained by 2.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for Unisys Corporation [UIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.95, while it was recorded at 4.62 for the last single week of trading, and 11.33 for the last 200 days.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unisys Corporation [UIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. Unisys Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.83.

Unisys Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Unisys Corporation [UIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unisys Corporation go to 9.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Unisys Corporation [UIS]

There are presently around $305 million, or 98.51% of UIS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UIS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,169,874, which is approximately -0.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 10,167,004 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $46.56 million in UIS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $41.73 million in UIS stock with ownership of nearly 4.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unisys Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Unisys Corporation [NYSE:UIS] by around 4,080,676 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 3,612,198 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 58,856,396 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,549,270 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UIS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,685 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,785,110 shares during the same period.