Traeger Inc. [COOK] is -78.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Traeger Inc. [NYSE: COOK] gained 1.14% or 0.03 points to close at $2.66 with a heavy trading volume of 525105 shares. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Traeger Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results.

Updates Outlook for Full Year 2022.

Traeger, Inc. (“Traeger” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COOK), creator and category leader of the wood pellet grill, today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $2.62, the shares rose to $2.72 and dropped to $2.56, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for COOK points out that the company has recorded -41.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.56% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 690.35K shares, COOK reached to a volume of 525105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Traeger Inc. [COOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COOK shares is $4.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Traeger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Traeger Inc. stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for COOK shares from 7 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Traeger Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for COOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Trading performance analysis for COOK stock

Traeger Inc. [COOK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.96. With this latest performance, COOK shares dropped by -21.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Traeger Inc. [COOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 2.70 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Traeger Inc. [COOK] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.70 and a Gross Margin at +34.29. Traeger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.18.

Traeger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Traeger Inc. [COOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Traeger Inc. go to 12.86%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Traeger Inc. [COOK]

There are presently around $142 million, or 85.60% of COOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COOK stocks are: ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD with ownership of 24,693,075, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 8,025,916 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.35 million in COOK stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $13.9 million in COOK stock with ownership of nearly 528.256% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Traeger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Traeger Inc. [NYSE:COOK] by around 8,615,928 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 6,026,318 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 38,800,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,442,749 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COOK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,436 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 882,427 shares during the same period.