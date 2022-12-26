The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] Is Currently 0.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Shyft Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHYF] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $24.74 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that The Shyft Group Appoints John Dunn as President, Fleet Vehicles and Services.

The Shyft Group Inc. stock is now -49.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHYF Stock saw the intraday high of $24.97 and lowest of $24.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 51.34, which means current price is +40.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 226.10K shares, SHYF reached a trading volume of 145035 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHYF shares is $33.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHYF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for The Shyft Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Shyft Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on SHYF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Shyft Group Inc. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

How has SHYF stock performed recently?

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.41. With this latest performance, SHYF shares gained by 0.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.63, while it was recorded at 23.96 for the last single week of trading, and 24.84 for the last 200 days.

The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.47 and a Gross Margin at +20.09. The Shyft Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.39.

The Shyft Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Shyft Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The Shyft Group Inc. [SHYF]

There are presently around $710 million, or 87.00% of SHYF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHYF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,300,596, which is approximately -0.128% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ABRDN PLC, holding 2,012,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49.8 million in SHYF stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $42.2 million in SHYF stock with ownership of nearly 16.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Shyft Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in The Shyft Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHYF] by around 2,602,088 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 2,914,080 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 23,178,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,694,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHYF stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 260,213 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,720,661 shares during the same period.