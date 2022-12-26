The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] fell -70.46% so far this year. What now?

The Real Brokerage Inc. [NASDAQ: REAX] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -9.17 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.09. The company report on December 21, 2022 that The Real Brokerage Reaches 8,000 Agent Milestone with the Addition of Platinum Group Real Estate Team.

The Real Brokerage Inc. (TSX: REAX) (NASDAQ: REAX), the fastest-growing publicly traded real estate brokerage, today announced that Platinum Group Real Estate Team, a highly successful team serving the Mid-Atlantic region, is joining its growing network of agents. The team’s addition brings Real to over 8,000 agents serving the U.S. and Canada.

Platinum Group was founded by Karen Cooper and Vicky Noufal and has closed more than $1 billion in real estate transactions since it was founded in 2015. With nearly 40 years of combined real estate experience serving Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C., Cooper and Noufal sought to build a team that emphasized the strengths of more experienced agents. The team’s 26 agents average over nine years in the industry and successfully closed approximately $250 million in real estate transactions within the last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 109422 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Real Brokerage Inc. stands at 8.25% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.38%.

The market cap for REAX stock reached $291.00 million, with 179.47 million shares outstanding and 145.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.21K shares, REAX reached a trading volume of 109422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Real Brokerage Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for REAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for REAX in the course of the last twelve months was 20.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has REAX stock performed recently?

The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, REAX shares dropped by -15.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.18 for The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3381, while it was recorded at 1.1700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6404 for the last 200 days.

The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.26 and a Gross Margin at +8.94. The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.34.

The Real Brokerage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for The Real Brokerage Inc. [REAX]

There are presently around $65 million, or 33.22% of REAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REAX stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 34,573,696, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 18.66% of the total institutional ownership; MAGMA VENTURE PARTNERS GENERAL PARTNER LTD., holding 23,680,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.81 million in REAX stocks shares; and CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., currently with $0.27 million in REAX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Real Brokerage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in The Real Brokerage Inc. [NASDAQ:REAX] by around 395,643 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 92,681 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 58,814,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,302,719 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REAX stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,931 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 15,013 shares during the same period.