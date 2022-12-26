The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW] Revenue clocked in at $1.91 billion, down -49.06% YTD: What’s Next?

The Manitowoc Company Inc. [NYSE: MTW] gained 0.74% or 0.07 points to close at $9.47 with a heavy trading volume of 106817 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Manitowoc named one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023’ by Newsweek.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW), (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”) a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 7, 2022, and can be viewed on Newsweek’s website.

Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. said, “Our mission to build the infrastructure of tomorrow and the communities of future generations starts with sustainability. We’re delighted to be recognized by Newsweek as one of ‘America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023.’ This is a great reflection of Manitowoc’s commitment to ESG.”.

It opened the trading session at $9.33, the shares rose to $9.54 and dropped to $9.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTW points out that the company has recorded -12.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -25.76% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 206.24K shares, MTW reached to a volume of 106817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTW shares is $11.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTW stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for The Manitowoc Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for The Manitowoc Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $16, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on MTW stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for MTW shares from 11.50 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Manitowoc Company Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

Trading performance analysis for MTW stock

The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.50. With this latest performance, MTW shares dropped by -1.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 9.47 for the last single week of trading, and 11.01 for the last 200 days.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.81 and a Gross Margin at +17.84. The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65.

The Manitowoc Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Manitowoc Company Inc. go to 11.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Manitowoc Company Inc. [MTW]

There are presently around $248 million, or 75.50% of MTW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,755,030, which is approximately 1.552% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; FRONT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 2,484,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.53 million in MTW stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $21.65 million in MTW stock with ownership of nearly -9.691% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Manitowoc Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in The Manitowoc Company Inc. [NYSE:MTW] by around 5,152,552 shares. Additionally, 50 investors decreased positions by around 5,731,105 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 15,274,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,157,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTW stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,472 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,346,878 shares during the same period.