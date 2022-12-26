TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] stock Initiated by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $95

TD SYNNEX Corporation [NYSE: SNX] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $95.25 during the day while it closed the day at $95.19. The company report on December 20, 2022 that TD SYNNEX to Announce Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on January 10, 2023.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. A conference call to review the results will be held at 6:00 a.m. PT / 9:00 a.m. ET the same day, hosted by Rich Hume, CEO, and Marshall Witt, CFO.

The quarterly earnings press release and a live audio webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at ir.tdsynnex.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available following the call.

TD SYNNEX Corporation stock has also gained 0.04% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNX stock has inclined by 13.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.13% and lost -16.76% year-on date.

The market cap for SNX stock reached $9.04 billion, with 95.11 million shares outstanding and 84.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 280.56K shares, SNX reached a trading volume of 144968 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNX shares is $128.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for TD SYNNEX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for TD SYNNEX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $119, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD SYNNEX Corporation is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69.

SNX stock trade performance evaluation

TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, SNX shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.89 for TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 95.30, while it was recorded at 94.74 for the last single week of trading, and 97.16 for the last 200 days.

TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.27 and a Gross Margin at +5.59. TD SYNNEX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90.

TD SYNNEX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TD SYNNEX Corporation go to 10.20%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation [SNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,761 million, or 86.40% of SNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNX stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 42,601,585, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,024,829 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $573.5 million in SNX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $401.29 million in SNX stock with ownership of nearly 2.047% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD SYNNEX Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in TD SYNNEX Corporation [NYSE:SNX] by around 1,893,958 shares. Additionally, 152 investors decreased positions by around 3,135,624 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 76,501,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,530,919 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 327,692 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 364,174 shares during the same period.