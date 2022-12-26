SMBC Nikko lifts Safehold Inc. [SAFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE] gained 0.50% on the last trading session, reaching $29.89 price per share at the time. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Safehold Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared common stock dividends of $0.177 per share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The dividend represents an annualized rate of $0.708 per share and is payable on January 13, 2023 to holders of record on December 30, 2022.

Safehold Inc. represents 62.15 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.85 billion with the latest information. SAFE stock price has been found in the range of $29.40 to $29.95.

If compared to the average trading volume of 365.80K shares, SAFE reached a trading volume of 108579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Safehold Inc. [SAFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAFE shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Safehold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $75 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Safehold Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on SAFE stock. On January 20, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SAFE shares from 96 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safehold Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

Trading performance analysis for SAFE stock

Safehold Inc. [SAFE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, SAFE shares dropped by -2.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for Safehold Inc. [SAFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.87, while it was recorded at 29.70 for the last single week of trading, and 38.55 for the last 200 days.

Safehold Inc. [SAFE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safehold Inc. go to 36.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safehold Inc. [SAFE]

There are presently around $788 million, or 40.50% of SAFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAFE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,322,820, which is approximately 6.28% of the company’s market cap and around 54.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,985,446 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $119.12 million in SAFE stocks shares; and NEWEDGE WEALTH, LLC, currently with $60.03 million in SAFE stock with ownership of nearly 4.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Safehold Inc. [NYSE:SAFE] by around 5,882,799 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 3,953,870 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 16,540,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,377,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAFE stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,832 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 626,305 shares during the same period.