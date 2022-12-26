ROTH Capital slashes price target on Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] – find out why.

Perpetua Resources Corp. [NASDAQ: PPTA] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.85 during the day while it closed the day at $2.80. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Perpetua Resources Receives Critical Minerals Award of up to $24.8 million under the Defense Production Act.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Perpetua receives Defense Production Act Title III funding to advance construction readiness, environmental baseline monitoring and environmental studies as the Stibnite Gold Project continues through the permitting process.

Stibnite Gold Project is poised to be the only domestically mined source of the critical mineral antimony, which is essential for national defense.

Perpetua Resources Corp. stock has also gained 48.94% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPTA stock has inclined by 45.83% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.12% and lost -41.05% year-on date.

The market cap for PPTA stock reached $238.70 million, with 62.99 million shares outstanding and 62.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.42K shares, PPTA reached a trading volume of 141909 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Perpetua Resources Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Perpetua Resources Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.25, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on PPTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Perpetua Resources Corp. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

PPTA stock trade performance evaluation

Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.94. With this latest performance, PPTA shares gained by 26.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.25 for Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.63 for the last single week of trading, and 2.90 for the last 200 days.

Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.30.

Perpetua Resources Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Perpetua Resources Corp. [PPTA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122 million, or 70.70% of PPTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPTA stocks are: PAULSON & CO. INC. with ownership of 24,771,542, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, holding 5,250,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.7 million in PPTA stocks shares; and SUN VALLEY GOLD LLC, currently with $12.92 million in PPTA stock with ownership of nearly -20.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Perpetua Resources Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Perpetua Resources Corp. [NASDAQ:PPTA] by around 309,451 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 2,251,864 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 41,086,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,647,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPTA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 157,944 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 298,297 shares during the same period.