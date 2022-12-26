Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] Stock trading around $20.90 per share: What’s Next?

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [NYSE: RFP] price surged by 0.29 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Resolute Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Q3 GAAP net income of $87 million / $1.11 per diluted share.

A sum of 108578 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 523.32K shares. Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares reached a high of $20.91 and dropped to a low of $20.82 until finishing in the latest session at $20.90.

The one-year RFP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.33. The average equity rating for RFP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RFP shares is $22.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RFP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Resolute Forest Products Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Resolute Forest Products Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $19, while CIBC kept a Sector Outperform rating on RFP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resolute Forest Products Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RFP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for RFP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RFP Stock Performance Analysis:

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, RFP shares dropped by -1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RFP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.66 for Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.96, while it was recorded at 20.96 for the last single week of trading, and 17.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Resolute Forest Products Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.87 and a Gross Margin at +33.90. Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45.

Resolute Forest Products Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

RFP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RFP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Resolute Forest Products Inc. go to 0.21%.

Resolute Forest Products Inc. [RFP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,433 million, or 91.40% of RFP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RFP stocks are: FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS LTD/ CAN with ownership of 30,548,190, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 4,535,509 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.79 million in RFP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $66.14 million in RFP stock with ownership of nearly 5.791% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resolute Forest Products Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Resolute Forest Products Inc. [NYSE:RFP] by around 13,304,565 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 14,343,441 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 40,899,263 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,547,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RFP stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,578,918 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 7,381,441 shares during the same period.