Raymond James lifts Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ: BRKL] traded at a high on 12/23/22, posting a 1.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.92. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. and PCSB Financial Corporation Announce Extension of Election Deadline.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Any PCSB stockholder who has previously submitted an Election Form and Letter of Transmittal will have the opportunity to change his or her election by submitting a new Election Form and Letter of Transmittal prior to the new deadline. If a stockholder does not wish to change a previously submitted election, no action needs to be taken. PCSB stockholders with questions regarding the election materials or who wish to obtain copies of the election materials should reach out to PCSB Investor Contact (information listed below) or Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, the shareholder services agent, at (866) 741-7908 or by email at shareholder@broadridge.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 144769 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brookline Bancorp Inc. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.53%.

The market cap for BRKL stock reached $1.06 billion, with 76.78 million shares outstanding and 74.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 398.20K shares, BRKL reached a trading volume of 144769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRKL shares is $18.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRKL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Brookline Bancorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Brookline Bancorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookline Bancorp Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRKL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for BRKL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37.

How has BRKL stock performed recently?

Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.30. With this latest performance, BRKL shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRKL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.34 for Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.55, while it was recorded at 13.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.84 for the last 200 days.

Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.24. Brookline Bancorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

Earnings analysis for Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BRKL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookline Bancorp Inc. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brookline Bancorp Inc. [BRKL]

There are presently around $896 million, or 85.60% of BRKL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRKL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,317,229, which is approximately -1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,625,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $120.07 million in BRKL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $71.86 million in BRKL stock with ownership of nearly 2.378% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookline Bancorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Brookline Bancorp Inc. [NASDAQ:BRKL] by around 2,811,635 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 2,019,881 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 59,539,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,371,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRKL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 291,165 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 211,233 shares during the same period.