Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] fell -9.55% so far this year. What now?

Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: PRVA] slipped around -0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $23.40 at the close of the session, down -1.35%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Privia Health to Participate in the Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference.

The live webcast and replay of the event will be available at ir.priviahealth.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Privia Health Group Inc. stock is now -9.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRVA Stock saw the intraday high of $23.6775 and lowest of $23.15 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.64, which means current price is +30.07% above from all time high which was touched on 08/24/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 868.80K shares, PRVA reached a trading volume of 382196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRVA shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Privia Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Privia Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $54, while Truist kept a Buy rating on PRVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Privia Health Group Inc. is set at 1.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRVA in the course of the last twelve months was 492.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

How has PRVA stock performed recently?

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, PRVA shares gained by 2.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.32 for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 23.50 for the last single week of trading, and 29.88 for the last 200 days.

Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.50 and a Gross Margin at +6.33. Privia Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.53.

Privia Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Privia Health Group Inc. [PRVA]

There are presently around $1,794 million, or 86.00% of PRVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRVA stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 28,012,203, which is approximately 0.354% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,824,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.9 million in PRVA stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $85.49 million in PRVA stock with ownership of nearly -9.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Privia Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Privia Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:PRVA] by around 14,875,012 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 8,133,715 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 53,645,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,653,751 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRVA stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,488,489 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,516,443 shares during the same period.