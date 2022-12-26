Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] is -60.80% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: PRTK] traded at a low on 12/23/22, posting a -4.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.76. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jeffrey Stein as Lead Independent Director of the Board.

Dr. Stein was selected unanimously by the independent directors of the Board, in recognition of his extensive leadership experience, in-depth knowledge of Paratek and the business of the anti-infective industry, strong financial and operational track record, and demonstrated independent judgment, integrity and commitment to the role. Having served as a director of Paratek since its emergence as a public company in 2014, Dr. Stein has broad experience, including as current President, CEO and Director of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. since 2014, and previously CEO of Truis Therapeutics, Inc. from 2007, until its acquisition by Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in 2013. As lead independent director, Dr. Stein will assume all the duties and responsibilities of the position, including presiding over executive sessions of independent directors, being an externally facing independent director, and coordinating with Michael F. Bigham, Executive Chairman in overall governance and Board matters.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 288448 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 7.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.50%.

The market cap for PRTK stock reached $102.80 million, with 55.17 million shares outstanding and 46.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 390.27K shares, PRTK reached a trading volume of 288448 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTK shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTK stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

WBB Securities have made an estimate for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, WBB Securities dropped their target price from $6 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PRTK stock. On November 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PRTK shares from 19 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88.

How has PRTK stock performed recently?

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, PRTK shares dropped by -20.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.73 for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4586, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4567 for the last 200 days.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.60 and a Gross Margin at +83.15. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.39.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [PRTK]

There are presently around $41 million, or 46.40% of PRTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTK stocks are: AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,887,172, which is approximately 14.762% of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,174,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.83 million in PRTK stocks shares; and OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $3.47 million in PRTK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:PRTK] by around 2,947,264 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 2,433,469 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 18,089,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,470,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTK stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 311,882 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,463,754 shares during the same period.