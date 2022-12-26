Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] fell -81.55% so far this year. What now?

Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX: PTN] loss -7.81% or -0.2 points to close at $2.36 with a heavy trading volume of 144881 shares. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Palatin Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Phase 3 Pivotal Study of PL9643 in Patients with Dry Eye Disease Ongoing.

Vyleesi® – Net Product Revenue Increased 13% and Prescriptions Dispensed Increased 17%, Over the Prior Quarter.

It opened the trading session at $2.53, the shares rose to $2.62 and dropped to $2.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PTN points out that the company has recorded -67.67% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 5.6% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 39.86K shares, PTN reached to a volume of 144881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTN shares is $43.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTN stock is a recommendation set at 1.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Palatin Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2015, representing the official price target for Palatin Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palatin Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.05.

Trading performance analysis for PTN stock

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.55. With this latest performance, PTN shares dropped by -43.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.22 for Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 7.05 for the last 200 days.

Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2491.63 and a Gross Margin at +52.09. Palatin Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2465.06.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.04.

Palatin Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palatin Technologies Inc. [PTN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.20% of PTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 382,380, which is approximately -0.001% of the company’s market cap and around 10.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 250,795 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in PTN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.17 million in PTN stock with ownership of nearly -0.006% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palatin Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Palatin Technologies Inc. [AMEX:PTN] by around 179,188 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 62,164 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 601,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 842,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,821 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 46,891 shares during the same period.