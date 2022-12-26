ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] moved up 0.83: Why It’s Important

ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE: OGS] closed the trading session at $75.54 on 12/23/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $74.59, while the highest price level was $75.85. The company report on December 2, 2022 that ONE Gas to Participate in BofA and Wells Fargo Utility Conferences.

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS) today announced it will participate in the BofA Securities Gas Utility Conference on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in New York City, followed by the Wells Fargo Midstream, Utilities, & Renewable Power Symposium on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in New York City.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, Caron Lawhorn, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Curtis Dinan, senior vice president and chief operating officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community at each event.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.64 percent and weekly performance of 1.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 421.39K shares, OGS reached to a volume of 288434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGS shares is $75.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ONE Gas Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $89 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for ONE Gas Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Sell rating on OGS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ONE Gas Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGS in the course of the last twelve months was 4.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.64. With this latest performance, OGS shares dropped by -13.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.46 for ONE Gas Inc. [OGS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.23, while it was recorded at 75.13 for the last single week of trading, and 81.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ONE Gas Inc. [OGS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.15 and a Gross Margin at +20.83. ONE Gas Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.72.

ONE Gas Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ONE Gas Inc. go to 5.00%.

There are presently around $3,460 million, or 86.10% of OGS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,890,208, which is approximately 1.498% of the company’s market cap and around 1.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,121,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $462.45 million in OGS stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $277.72 million in OGS stock with ownership of nearly 1.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ONE Gas Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in ONE Gas Inc. [NYSE:OGS] by around 4,139,173 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 3,992,197 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 37,673,354 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,804,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGS stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,335,980 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 312,187 shares during the same period.