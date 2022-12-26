OmniAb Inc [OABI] Stock trading around $3.56 per share: What’s Next?

OmniAb Inc [NASDAQ: OABI] loss -2.20% on the last trading session, reaching $3.56 price per share at the time. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Hillstream BioPharma Announces Development of Proprietary Targeted Biologics, Knob Quatrabodies™ (HSB-1940) against PD-1, by combining Quatramers™ with OmniAb’s Picobodies™, via a Collaboration Agreement, against Novel, Unreachable and Undruggable Epitopes in High Value Validated Targets.

Collaboration allows Hillstream to enter the rapidly growing Immuno-oncology therapeutics market.

By capitalizing on the long half-life of tumor targeting Quatramers™ combined with OmniTaur™-derived Picobodies™, the lead program, HSB-1940, is being developed to target PD-1.

OmniAb Inc represents 98.53 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $358.60 million with the latest information. OABI stock price has been found in the range of $3.42 to $3.74.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, OABI reached a trading volume of 527390 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about OmniAb Inc [OABI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OABI shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OABI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for OmniAb Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for OmniAb Inc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on OABI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OmniAb Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OABI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for OABI stock

OmniAb Inc [OABI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, OABI shares gained by 27.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.61% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OABI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.04 for OmniAb Inc [OABI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.57, while it was recorded at 3.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.70 for the last 200 days.

OmniAb Inc [OABI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

OmniAb Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at OmniAb Inc [OABI]

There are presently around $129 million, or 22.30% of OABI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OABI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,665,618, which is approximately -1.45% of the company’s market cap and around 5.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,793,414 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.38 million in OABI stocks shares; and POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., currently with $5.52 million in OABI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OmniAb Inc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in OmniAb Inc [NASDAQ:OABI] by around 3,183,023 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 3,300,659 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 29,880,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,364,320 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OABI stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 944,430 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,692,483 shares during the same period.