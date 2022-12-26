Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] stock Initiated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $42

Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ: NVEI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.78% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.94%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Virgin Atlantic selects Nuvei as a payment partner.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The international airline is the latest in a series of partnerships supporting the booming travel industry.

Over the last 12 months, NVEI stock dropped by -61.93%. The average equity rating for NVEI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.71 billion, with 141.31 million shares outstanding and 65.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 357.67K shares, NVEI stock reached a trading volume of 145294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]:

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Nuvei Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Nuvei Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $85 to $43, while Credit Suisse kept a Neutral rating on NVEI stock. On July 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NVEI shares from 72 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuvei Corporation is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVEI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

NVEI Stock Performance Analysis:

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.94. With this latest performance, NVEI shares dropped by -17.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.36 for Nuvei Corporation [NVEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.59, while it was recorded at 25.09 for the last single week of trading, and 40.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nuvei Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.83 and a Gross Margin at +67.07. Nuvei Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Nuvei Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

NVEI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVEI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuvei Corporation go to 34.30%.

Nuvei Corporation [NVEI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,032 million, or 71.86% of NVEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVEI stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 7,466,316, which is approximately -0.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,329,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.37 million in NVEI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $95.59 million in NVEI stock with ownership of nearly -8.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuvei Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Nuvei Corporation [NASDAQ:NVEI] by around 6,349,311 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 4,668,651 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 31,572,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,590,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVEI stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,924,104 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 822,115 shares during the same period.