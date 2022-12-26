Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] Revenue clocked in at $7.12 billion, down -26.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ: NTRS] surged by $0.65 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $88.11 during the day while it closed the day at $88.03. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Northern Trust 2023 Outlook: Markets and Economy Pivot from Inflation and Monetary Policy Fears to a Weak Global Economy.

Central Banks to Pause Rate Hikes as Inflation Declines.

Northern Trust, a leading global asset manager with US$1.2 trillion in assets under management, expects 2023 to be a turbulent year as conditions pivot from inflation and monetary policy fears to a weak global economy, but the firm also expects market volatility to somewhat temper due to lower inflation and a pause in central bank interest rate increases. A reduction in rates is not seen as likely.

Northern Trust Corporation stock has also gained 1.24% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NTRS stock has inclined by 1.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.21% and lost -26.40% year-on date.

The market cap for NTRS stock reached $18.21 billion, with 208.40 million shares outstanding and 207.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, NTRS reached a trading volume of 380855 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRS shares is $98.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Northern Trust Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $128 to $141. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Northern Trust Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $130 to $152, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on NTRS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Trust Corporation is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.72.

NTRS stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, NTRS shares dropped by -6.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.61, while it was recorded at 87.74 for the last single week of trading, and 98.14 for the last 200 days.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.88. Northern Trust Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northern Trust Corporation go to 2.69%.

Northern Trust Corporation [NTRS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,408 million, or 85.10% of NTRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,455,864, which is approximately 1.072% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,622,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.38 billion in NTRS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $815.19 million in NTRS stock with ownership of nearly 4.327% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Trust Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Trust Corporation [NASDAQ:NTRS] by around 9,400,956 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 8,932,028 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 156,696,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,029,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRS stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,055,787 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 404,319 shares during the same period.