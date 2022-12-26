nCino Inc. [NCNO] Stock trading around $25.88 per share: What’s Next?

nCino Inc. [NASDAQ: NCNO] jumped around 0.46 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.88 at the close of the session, up 1.81%. The company report on December 14, 2022 that CrossCountry Mortgage Partners with SimpleNexus to Implement CompenSafe Incentive Automation into Its Workflow.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

National lender selects CompenSafe to improve incentive compensation administration and communication.

nCino Inc. stock is now -52.83% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NCNO Stock saw the intraday high of $25.91 and lowest of $24.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 57.44, which means current price is +12.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 724.39K shares, NCNO reached a trading volume of 384803 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about nCino Inc. [NCNO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCNO shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCNO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for nCino Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for nCino Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on NCNO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for nCino Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

How has NCNO stock performed recently?

nCino Inc. [NCNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.04. With this latest performance, NCNO shares dropped by -2.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.70 for nCino Inc. [NCNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.44, while it was recorded at 25.81 for the last single week of trading, and 33.33 for the last 200 days.

nCino Inc. [NCNO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and nCino Inc. [NCNO] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.40 and a Gross Margin at +57.14. nCino Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.62, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.30.

nCino Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for nCino Inc. [NCNO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NCNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for nCino Inc. go to 40.10%.

Insider trade positions for nCino Inc. [NCNO]

There are presently around $2,563 million, or 61.80% of NCNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCNO stocks are: INSIGHT HOLDINGS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 31,210,896, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; HMI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,872,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.74 million in NCNO stocks shares; and DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, currently with $189.35 million in NCNO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in nCino Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in nCino Inc. [NASDAQ:NCNO] by around 40,582,797 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 9,252,145 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 49,182,141 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,017,083 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCNO stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,260,846 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,575 shares during the same period.